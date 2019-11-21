International Development News
Prez convenes meet of Governors, Lt Govs; spl session on UTs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:14 IST
Governors and Lt Governors will converge in the national capital this weekend as President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a two-day conference of these Constitutional heads during which a special session will be held on Union Territories, including newly created Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. The session will begin on November 23 and will see the participation of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and some other select Union ministers apart from senior officials of the NITI Aayog and others.

"The two-day conference will discuss important thematic issues in various sessions that will include tribal issues, reforms in agriculture, jal jeevan mission, new education policy for higher education and governance for ease of living," a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said. A special session on Union Territories will be held on November 22 to discuss various schemes and achievements of UTs, the spokesperson said.

Apart from Lt Governors and Administrators of UTs, he said, this special session will be attended by the Union home minister, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. The conference is the 50th edition of these meetings.

