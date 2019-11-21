Uncertainty over Dhankhar invite for assembly special session

The West Bengal government is yet to decide on extending an invitation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the two-day special session of the state assembly to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. According to sources in the assembly, the ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to take a call on the participation of Dhankhar at the November 26-27 session, although the names of former Governors Gopal Krishna Gandhi and M K Narayanan feature in the invitee list.

"Nothing has been finalised. From tomorrow onwards, we would start sending the invitation letters. You all would get to know then," the source said. Dhankhar, however, had recently said in a tweet that invitations for the special session were sent "days ago".

"Constitution Day Celebration on November 26 is scheduled at Raj Bhawan and invites to this effect were sent days ago. Personal communications to this effect were sent to Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Hon'ble the Chief Justice more than a month ago," the Governor wrote on Twitter. Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a host of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

Earlier this week, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC leader, Partha Chatterjee, had said it is the assembly speaker's call on whom to invite. "It is for the speaker to decide. It is his prerogative. We can't comment on it," he said.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee did not comment on the issue. The opposition BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) came out in support of the Governor, and said he should be invited as he is the constitutional head of the state.

"You may not agree with his views. But, the post of the Governor should be respected. He should be invited for the programme," Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said..

