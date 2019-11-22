International Development News
CCRAS inks MoU with JNU, ILBS for cooperation in R&D, training in ayurveda

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for cooperation in the field of research and development and training in Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

CCRAS inks MoU with JNU, ILBS for cooperation in R&D, training in ayurveda
CCRAS inks MoU with JNU, ILBS for cooperation in R&D, training in ayurveda.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for cooperation in the field of research and development and training in Ayurveda and traditional medicine. The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH and Defence, Sripad Naik, on November 20.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik stressed upon the need for translational research in ayurveda through interdisciplinary approaches for global acceptance and understanding of the Indian knowledge system of medicine such as ayurveda, according to an official statement. The minister appreciated the efforts of CCRAS, JNU and ILBS for their noble initiatives that may open new horizons in this field. Ministry of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, JNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar and Dean (Research), ILBS Dr Vijay Kumar, were also present on the occasion.

"This research collaboration with these state of art institutions would be able to generate tangible evidences on fundamental principles of ayurveda through multi-omics studies and also safety, the efficacy of ayurveda interventions for emerging health challenges such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

