Pune: In a first, scientists perform IVF on buffaloes

In a bid to help dairy farmers flourish, scientists have successfully performed In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure on nine Buffaloes here.

IVF performed in Buffaloes in Pune [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to help dairy farmers flourish, scientists have successfully performed In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedure on nine Buffaloes here. Dr Shyam Zawae, Scientist and CEO of JK Bovageniz told ANI, "After getting success in IVF pregnancies in cows. We thought of performing the same in buffaloes to get the better quality. This will improve the quality of life in rural India. It is going to benefit farmers of the country."

"IVF will help in the production of a superior breed of buffaloes at a fast pace. In a year, in a normal process, buffalo produced one calf a year but with IVF, one can produce 15-20 calves in 12 months," he added. All the nine buffaloes have been kept in a farm in Pune and are expected to be deliver next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

