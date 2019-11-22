Two labourers injured in pressure bomb blast in C'garh

Two road construction labourers were injured in an explosion of a pressure bomb planted by naxals in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 11 am between Puspal and Bodli villages, where road construction is underway along the Bastar-Dantewada districts border, a senior police official said.

As per the preliminary information, the pressure improvised explosive device (IED), placed in a plastic can, exploded when one of the labourers touched it assuming that it was some scrap item. He and another labourers suffered injuries in the incident, he said. "They were shifted to Dantewada hospital, where the condition of one of them is said to be critical," he said.

Naxalsfrequently try to disrupt road construction works in Bastar division, comprising seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, and vehicles used in the work..

