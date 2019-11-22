49th Shriram Kavi Sammelan to be hosted on Nov 23

Leading poets including Ashok Chakradhar, Gulzar Dehlvi, Deepak Gupta, Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, and Ayush Charag will enthral the national capital with varied genres of poetry at the 7th edition of Shriram Kavi Sammelan. Dedicated to eminent poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the poets' evening will be organised by Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) at Modern School here.

Bringing together a number of veterans and gems of Hindi poetry, the event will host some of the leading names in poetry including Mahesh Garg "Bedharak", Kunwar Ranjeet Singh Chauhan, Tej Narayan Sharma, and Manorath. "The importance of Hindi poetry has often not got its due recognition despite its impressive and rich legacy. We have been hosting SRCPA Kavi Sammelan for many decades to showcase the best of poets and their notable works.

"Next year, we would be entering our 50th year and we hope to make this richer and more impressive. The 49th year of Kavi Sammelan is sure going to be a milestone in bringing some of well known poets in Hindi to enthral Delhi audience," Hemant Bharat Ram, executive vice president, SRCPA, said.

