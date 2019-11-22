International Development News
Development News Edition

India, China to hold 70 celebratory activities to mark 7th anniversary of diplomatic ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:45 IST
India, China to hold 70 celebratory activities to mark 7th anniversary of diplomatic ties

India and China will jointly hold 70 celebratory activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as agreed to during last month's informal summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. The activities, including parliamentary exchanges, will demonstrate the historic connect between the two civilisations as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces, the MEA said. The two sides will also engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links between India and China through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, it said.

They will explore the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between the southern Indian state and the Chinese province, conduct research on maritime links between India and China and hold a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historic connect between the two civilisations. These activities will be organised during 2020-2021, the MEA said.

The Chinese side will hold a China-India Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in India as well as the 2nd China-India Drug Regulation Meeting. The Indian side will also organise a special event on pharmaceuticals in China as part of the activities.

Modi and Xi met for their second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai, on October 11-12 and discussed a range of bilateral issues, vowing to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and expand bilateral trade and investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organised immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlie...

Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial Jai Gangaajal as an antagonist oppo...

Man held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell has arrested a man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Asin alias Bobby, a resident of Ferozabad in Utt...

Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on ST Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR DG, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019