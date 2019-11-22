International Development News
West Bengal conducted least no. of activities during nutrition month in Sept: Smriti Irani

West Bengal conducted the least number of activities under a central government scheme to fight malnutrition during the nutrition month in September this year, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.

Of the total 3.66 crore activities conducted during the month, West Bengal organised only 18, she told Lok Sabha.

The maximum number of activities were conducted by Gujarat at 95 lakh, followed by 60.83 lakh in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

