International Development News
Development News Edition

'Very poor' air quality in some districts of Haryana, Punjab's AQI worse too

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:16 IST
'Very poor' air quality in some districts of Haryana, Punjab's AQI worse too

Several districts in Haryana on Friday reported air quality indices in the "very poor" category. Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Jind reported the "very poor" air quality as their AQIs stood at 374, 317, 319, 311, 332 and 346 respectively, as per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among other Haryana districts, Ambala  (AQI 230), Bahadurgarh (286), Bhiwani (298), Panipat (297), Gurugram (288) and Fatehabad (256) reported air quality in the "poor" category, according to the CPCB data. In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded the air quality (AQI 323) in "very poor" category.

Among other places in the state, Jalandhar's AQI was 259, while Bathinda and Amritsar were comparatively better with AQIs of 148 and 119, respectively, the CPCB data said. The air quality index in the Union Territory of Chandigarh was recorded at 271, which is considered as "poor".

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category. Even though the number of stubble-burning incidents have significantly dropped now in the two agrarian states, the air quality, which had slightly improved during the past few days, again deteriorated on Friday at many places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...

Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10. Joint performances of national and in...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi security forces killed four protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed activists blocking the main port near Basra, as the countrys top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Security forc...

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23,

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23, Bengaluru, Nov 22 PTIThe Champions Yacht Club K- 1000 Rally, the fourth round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship, will commence here on Saturday. INRC Championship leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019