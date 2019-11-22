Alwar Police withdraws order disallowing 9 policemen from keeping beards

Police here on Friday took back its order for disallowing nine policemen to keep beards.

The order given on Thursday had asked the nine policemen to shave beards so that they appeared 'impartial' while on duty.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Parish Anil today withdrew his own order. (ANI)

