International Development News
Development News Edition

Alwar Police withdraws order disallowing 9 policemen from keeping beards

Police here on Friday took back its order for disallowing nine policemen to keep beards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alwar (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:16 IST
Alwar Police withdraws order disallowing 9 policemen from keeping beards
Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Parish Anil. Image Credit: ANI

Police here on Friday took back its order for disallowing nine policemen to keep beards.

The order given on Thursday had asked the nine policemen to shave beards so that they appeared 'impartial' while on duty.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Parish Anil today withdrew his own order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 2Total For 3 wkts in 46 O...

Karnataka govt revives state disaster management authority

The Karnataka government has revived the State Disaster Management Authority SDMA and taken steps to set up such authorities at the district-level as well, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday. The SDMA would form teams and deplo...

UPDATE 2-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla Incs launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its armored glass windows shattered but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street on Friday, sending the companys shares down 6 on Friday. In th...

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Lenders to meet on Nov 28 for further discussions on NBCC, Suraksha bids

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet on November 28 for further discussions on bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty to acquire the debt-laden realty firm in the ongoing insolvency process. In a regulatory fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019