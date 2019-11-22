International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 3,000 rape probe kits distributed for training to states: WCD ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:43 IST
Over 3,000 rape probe kits distributed for training to states: WCD ministry

Over 3,000 rape investigation kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday. In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 6,023 officers have been trained in collection, handling and transportation of forensic evidence by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science.

"The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has distributed 3,120 sexual assault evidence collection kits to states/UTs as orientation kit as part of training," she said. The Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK) or 'rape investigation kits' are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

The BPR&D is undertaking training of officers during the financial years of 2018-19 and 2019-20 on collection, storage and transportation of forensic evidence in cases of sexual assault, which includes training on standardised SAECK. The BPR&D would also undertake training of trainers, and training of investigators and prosecutors from states and union territories.

She also said that in order to improve investigation of sexual assault, the Home Affairs Ministry has taken steps to strengthen DNA analysis units in central and state forensic science laboratories. "This includes setting up of a state-of-the-art DNA analysis unit in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh. The MHA has also sanctioned setting-up and upgrading of DNA analysis units in State Forensic Science Laboratories in 13 states/UT," she said.

In response to a question on whether the government has taken note of allegations regarding the politicalisation of child development committees in Kerala, Irani said that in Kerala an inquiry was instituted against Pallakad CWC chairperson on the basis of a complaint. "Based on the preliminary report of enquiry committee, chairperson, CWC, Pallakad has been restrained from exercising the duties and powers of chairperson/member of the CWC. He subsequently resigned from his post," he said.

In response to another question, Irani said the WCD Ministry prepared a report on women in prisons which was circulated by the MHA to all states and UTs, requesting them to take note of the recommendations and ensure that they are fully utilised for providing better living conditions to the prisoners. "In addition to the above, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to states/UTs which provided guidelines on facilities to be provided to the women prisoners during pregnancy and childbirth," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrest about 100 protest leaders - Iranian judiciary

Irans Revolutionary Guards have arrested about 100 leaders of the protests that erupted last week over gasoline price rises, Gholamhossein Esmaili, spokesman for Irans judiciary, said on Friday according to the official IRNA news agency.App...

Trump accuses Obama administration of spying on his 2016 campaign

In a startling revelation, US President Donald Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry from the opposition Democratic party, on Friday accused the previous Obama administration of spying on his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump said wha...

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, 24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three opt...

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019