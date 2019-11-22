West Bengal conducted least activities during nutrition month in Sept: Smriti Irani

West Bengal conducted the least number of activities under a central government scheme to fight malnutrition during the 'nutrition month' in September this year, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday. Of the total 3.66 crore activities conducted during the month, West Bengal organised only 18, she told Lok Sabha.

The maximum number of activities were conducted by Gujarat at 95 lakh, followed by 60.83 lakh in Bihar. These 3.66 crore activities included Poshan rallies, Poshan walks, Haat Bazaar activities, safe drinking water in Anganwadi centres, community radio activities, farmer club meetings, local leader meetings, safe drinking water in schools, providing water to the toilets, harvest festival and nukkad natak among others.

"The programme received a massive response from the participants which is also evident from more than 3.4 million impressions generated on Twitter and 8,60,683 impressions generated on Facebook during the month. Community radio was also involved to increase the reach of messaging of nutrition during the month," she said.

