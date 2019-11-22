Man held for offensive posts on social media

A man was arrested here for posting communally sensitive messages on social media, police said here on Friday. Mehtab Pathan, a resident of Eidgah Mohalla here, had lodged a complaint with police on Thursday, alleging that Gulshan Rajput, a resident of Railway Road, had uploaded objectionable posts on Facebook and WhatsApp, which might disturb peace and harmony, DSP (Sadar) Anshu Jain said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 153A, 295-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act against the accused. Police arrested the accused on Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)