New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL9 JK-LD SITUATION-SHUTDOWN Kashmir shuts down: Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day Srinagar: Most shops and other business establishments in Kashmir were closed on Friday, the third consecutive day of a Valley-wide shutdown following a brief semblance of normalcy.

DEL60 UP-3RDLD BHU Protest ends, BHU Sanskrit department reopens Varanasi (UP): A group of Banaras Hindu University students protesting against the appointment of a Muslim professor at the Sanskirt literature department ended their 'dharna' on Friday. DEL61 UP-CONG-SENIORS Haven't done anything wrong, won't reply to notice: UP Cong rebels Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders who were served notices by the party stuck to their stand on Friday that they had not committed any “indiscipline”.

DES67 UP-LD RAJNATH Abrogation of J-K's special status ended 'crisis of credibility': Rajnath Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status a big achievement which ended the "crisis of credibility" in politics. DES47 RJ-LD-MUSLIM COPS-BEARDS Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later Jaipur: The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district ordered nine Muslim members of the force to shave their beards, only to withdraw its instructions a day later.

DES28 RJ-AYODHYA-PILOT Cong wants a 'grand temple' to be built in Ayodhya: Pilot Jaipur: The Congress wants a "grand temple" to be built in Ayodhya, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Friday, days after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the shrine in the Hindu holy town. DES57 RJ-SHAHNAWAZ-AYODHYA Country united on temple construction: Shahnawaz Hussain Jaipur: BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Friday that the entire country is united in supporting the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

DES53 HP-ROHTANG-LD TUNNEL Rohtang tunnel likely to open next May Shimla: The 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel being built on the Leh-Manali highway may become operational in next six months, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. DES60 PB-COURT-HAWARA Ludhiana court acquits Babbar Khalsa militant in 1995 case Ludhiana: A court here on Friday acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant, in a 1995 case of recovery of explosives, arms and ammunition.

NRG27 HR-AIR QUALITY 'Very poor' air quality in some districts of Haryana, Punjab's AQI worse too Chandigarh: Several districts in Haryana on Friday reported air quality indices in the "very poor" category..

