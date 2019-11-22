International Development News
Development News Edition

Man arrested for posing as Army Major and duping soldiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:08 IST
Man arrested for posing as Army Major and duping soldiers

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Army Major and cheating soldiers, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Partapur village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Kumar has duped over 10 Army personnel in last two years, police said. He had himself served in the Army from 2001 to 2013. During his service period, he had served in 1st Medium Regiment of Artillery at Jodhpur, they said.

Due to his "bad habits", he went underground to evade arrest by Army Police and was declared "deserter" by his Army unit, police said. They said Kumar used to rob and cheat Army personnel in trains coming home on leave after becoming friends with them by posing as a Major in the Army.

Since Kumar is ex-Army personnel, he utilised his knowledge of defense services to influence soldiers, police said. "We received inputs from Military Intelligence that one person was involved in current spate of cheating and robberies with Army personnel on different railway stations of Delhi and NCR. He was arrested from near New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday" said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

Many documents related to various Army jawans including their identity cards, health cards, driving licenses, ATM cards were recovered from Kumar's possession, he said. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that he started his criminal activities by making friendships with army personnel by posing as Major or Captain in the Army. After winning their faith, he cheated them or stole their belongings including their I cards. He also used to extort money from them for returning these cards and belongings," Kushwaha said.

Kumar was earlier arrested in three such cases registered across the city, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Official sets himself ablaze in front of police station

A police officer attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the police station here on Friday. Saidulu, Circle Inspector CI of Balapur police station, said Today afternoon, Assistant Sub Inspector Narasimha attempted ...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Scotland was drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poorly in the main qua...

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...

Punjab Police secures extradition of gangster Budda

Wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Budda, is being deported from Armenia and will be arrested by the state police upon his arrival at the international airport in Delhi, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said here on Friday. He said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019