2 bike-borne men snatch gold chain of morning walker in northeast Delhi

Two bike-borne persons allegedly snatched a gold chain of a 55-year-old man and fired in the air in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Friday morning, police said. They said the incident took place around 7.15 am when Vinod Kumar Sharma had gone for a walk.

"Two men wearing helmets arrived on a black motorcycle and snatched his gold chain. Before leaving the spot, they also fired in the air," a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and efforts are being taken to nab the suspects, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said, adding CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events.

