Police arrests five men in robbery case

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-11-2019 22:56 IST
  Created: 22-11-2019 22:55 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested five men, including a delivery boy of a reputed online food supplier company, for allegedly robbing a person of his scooty, cash and other items. Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district), said two sophisticated country made pistols and five live rounds, one knife, Rs 51,100 cash and two motorcycles was recovered from the accused. One bike was reported to be stolen recently.

The main accused Amit, who was working as a delivery boy, is the relative of the victim Satpal Gautam and he had conspired with his friend to rob him to take revenge as Gautam has scolded him earlier. The police arrested Shakti, 22, Amit Kumar, 21, Ankit, 23, Vineet, 23, and Sandeep, 24, from sector 3 of Dwarka here.

While the robbery incident took place on Wednesday, the accused were arrested on Thursday when the police received a tip-off that five men, possessing illegal weapons and involved in the incident are roaming in Sector-3 of Dwarka, Matiyala area. The police team swung into action and laid a trap near the intimated place and apprehended the five suspects.

Police said Amit knew that Gautam used to carry cash of a gas agency. Amit had developed a grudge towards Gautam and decided to teach him a lesson by getting him beaten and robbed after which he made the plan with his friends, police said.

