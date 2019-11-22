Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 5:15 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by unknown miscreants leaving the two CRPF jawans with splinter injury.

Both the jawans were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger. Immediately after the blast, Imphal West Police team, CRPF, Manipur Police Bomb squad rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

