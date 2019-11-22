Pedestal of Bapu statue painted in YSRCP party colours, Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan Reddy govt

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lashed out at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led government in the state after a pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue was painted in the YSRCP colours. This controversy comes weeks after Naidu slammed the state government for painting a government building in Anantapuram in the YSRCP colours.

Moreover, TDP had criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's move to paint the Grama Sachivalayam's (village secretariat) buildings in the YSR Congress Party flag colours. In the recent development, the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in panchayat office of Bhairipuram village, Meraka Mudidam Mandal in Vizianagaram district was coloured blue, green and white- the colours of the YSRCP.

Naidu on Friday shared a picture of the tricolour wall being painted with blue colour (then) and another picture of Mahatma Gandhi pedestal painted with YSRCP colours (now). [{c2308f77-5ea9-4f86-b2bd-932edea453d8:intradmin/Capture_QNDhRzP.JPG}]

"Not learning lessons after drawing flak for disrespecting the national tricolour, YS Jaganmohan Reddy's Govt is back to showing its true colours. In Vizianagaram Dist, the pedestal of Gandhiji's statue has been painted in party colours again. Why this arrogance?" Naidu tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)