Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 3-day hot air balloon festival in Dehradun

In a bid to push adventure sports in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated a three-day-long 'Hot Air Balloon Festival-2019' in Dehradun here. In a tweet, Rawat said that the state government hopes that adventure sports become a "major source" of tourism in the state.

"Launched the Hot Air Balloon Show organized by Uttarakhand Police and Savia Aviation at Police Line. With such efforts, adventure sports will get new momentum in the state. We hope it becomes a major source of adventure tourism in the mountainous areas," he tweeted. Several senior police officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)