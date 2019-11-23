International Development News
Producer Bharat Shah, son, grandson booked for assaulting cops

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:55 IST
Businessman and film producer Bharat Shah, his son and grandson were booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Gamdevi in south Mumbai on Saturday, police said. Shah's grandson Yash was first detained by the police, following a brawl at Dirty Buns SoBo pub on Bhulbhai Desai Road in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The Gamdevi police had gone to the pub after receiving a complaint about a scuffle between two groups, he said. In an ensuing argument, a drunk patron allegedly thrashed a police constable and tore his uniform, following which three persons, including Yash, were detained and taken to Gamdevi police station, the official said.

At around 3.30 am, Shah (75) and his son Rajiv (55) reached the police station and allegedly tried pressurising police personnel to release Yash, he said. Shah allegedly instigated Yash to fight with an officer, following which other policemen intervened and again took him into custody, he added.

After the incident, the police registered two separate offences, he said. In case of the pub brawl, an offence was registered against three persons, including Shah's grandson Yash, who were arrested, he said.

With regards to the incident at the police station, Shah, Rajiv and Yash have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

