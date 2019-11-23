International Development News
Development News Edition

Two killed, three injured in road accident near Dharamsala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamsala
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:15 IST
Two killed, three injured in road accident near Dharamsala

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in Kangra district. The mishap took place 20 kms from Dharamsala when the car in which five youths were travelling collided into a construction site, said Vimukt Ranjan, Superintendent of Police, Kangra.

Driver of the car -- identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Majhetli (Pathiar) -- died on the spot while another youth -- Aneesh Kumar, a resident of  Hatwas -- died during treatment at the Tanda Medical College where all the injured persons were rushed. One critically injured person has been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh while two others are undergoing treatment at the Tanda hospital.

The youths were returning from a wedding ceremony in Dadh near the Chamuda Devi Temple and were going towards Malan. The car was being driven in high speed and the collision was so severe that it's engine was completely thrashed, the officer said.

The police has registered a case and started investigation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure - statement

Iraqs southern border with Iran reopened to travelers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the decision.The Shalamc...

Prerogative of governor: Rajnath on Maha govt formation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it was the prerogative of the governor to invite a party to form a government. The comments came after BJPs Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minis...

Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and 25 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Saturday in a Syrian border town seized by Turkish-backed forces last month, witnesses and a rescuer said. Tel Abyad was one of two border towns that saw some of the ...

Bangladesh 7/2 in second innings, trail by 234 runs

Bangladesh were 72 in their second innings of the DayNight Test against India here on Saturday. At the tea on the second day, the embattled visitors were trailing by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.India declared t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019