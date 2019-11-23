International Development News
Two youth dead, three injured as car rams into tree in Himachal's Kangra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:58 IST
Two youth died and three others sustained injuries as their car crashed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, a district official said. The incident took place in Pathiar village in the district when the speeding car in which they were travelling rammed into the peepal tree, the official added.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of Majhetali in Pathiar village and was driving the car, died on the spot, he said. Aneesh Kumar of Hatwas village succumbed to injuries at Tanda Medical College, he added.

The five men were returning home after attending a marriage function at Dadh in the district, the official informed. Of the three injured men, one sustained critical injuries and has been shifted to PGI Chandigarh whereas the other two are being treated at Tanda Hospital, he added.

