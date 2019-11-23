Leopard skin seized, one arrested

A leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from a man by the police here on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, unit 8 of Crime Branch laid a trap on Sahakar Road in suburban Jogeshwari and nabbed a 38- year-old man who was moving around in a suspicious manner.

The police found a leopard skin in his bag, following which he was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a crime branch official said. The accused, who is resident of Devgad in Sindhudurg district, allegedly told the police that he had come to Mumbai to sell the skin.

He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till November 30, the officer said, adding that probe was on..

