Miscreants lob grenade at BSF outpost in Imphal, none injured

A day ahead of the commencement of the state-sponsored 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival in Manipur, unidentified persons lobbed a hand grenade at a BSF outpost here on Saturday, police said. No casualties were reported in the incident that comes a day after suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel near the state Assembly building at Thangmeiban Lilasing Khongnangkhong area of the town, an officer said.

The fresh incident occurred at Kwakeithel Leimakhujam Leikai area at around 5.30 pm, he said. Security forces have been deployed at the area and an operation has been launched to nab the accused, the officer said.

This was the fifth such incident in the Manipur capital in November, he added..

