Pune RPF save girl taken by local gang to abandoned rly cabin

  • Pune
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 23:48 IST
A Railway Protection Force team arrived in time to save a girl from a gang after she was abandoned by friends following a quarrel, an official said on Saturday. The incident happened near Aland railway station, some 21 kilometres away from Pune, on Friday at around 11:30pm, an official said.

"The girl had come with some friends in a four-wheeler there. Just then a group of 6-7 people picked up a quarrel with her group. Her friends ran away leaving her at the mercy of this group which was armed with swords," he said. The group took her to an abandoned cabin at a level crossing gate, with the intention of sexually assaulting her, but had to run away when the RPF team arrived there, he said.

A case has been filed with Loni Kalbhor police station, he added..

