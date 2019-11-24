Will get back the two Indians caught in Pakistan without documents: Kishan Reddy

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has said that the Central government will talk to Pakistan authorities and get the two persons who were arrested in the neighbouring country for not having valid documents, back to India. "We will speak to the Pakistan government, Indian Embassy situated in Pakistan and the concerned authorities of both the countries and get both the persons back to India," Reddy said on Saturday.

The MoS said that the parents of both the persons are in depression. "Two months ago, we received information that a Hyderabad resident named Prashant Waindham, along with another person had reached Pakistan without valid documents. Both were arrested," Reddy added. (ANI)

