International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: Training session organised for officials before start of 'Back to Village 2' on Nov 25

A training session was organised for officers for the smooth implementation of the second phase of 'Back to Village' (B2V2) initiative of Jammu and Kashmir administration.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 06:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 06:38 IST
J-K: Training session organised for officials before start of 'Back to Village 2' on Nov 25
Training session in progress. Image Credit: ANI

A training session was organised for officers for the smooth implementation of the second phase of 'Back to Village' (B2V2) initiative of Jammu and Kashmir administration. 'Back to Village' programme will be organised from November 25-30 across all Panchayats.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that the administration has decided to launch 'Back to Village 2' after the success of the first phase of the initiative. "In June 2019, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir decided to embark on the initiative 'Back to Village'. This was a unique project. The programme involved deputing nearly 5,000 gazetted officers, one for every Panchayat who would then stay for two days and one night in the village," Kansal had told reporters.

"After the programme was completed, we were overwhelmed by the response. Encouraged by the response, we have now decided to embark on a second phase." Kansal said that B2V2 would be more intense than B2V1 as officers are being sent to Panchayats with specific objectives.

"It is going to be more intense than B2V1 because the officers will not only interact with villagers but also look at four specific things including follow up of B2V1, empowering and energising Panchayats. 5,000 officers will go to every Panchayat of J-K and will spend 2 days and 1 night there," he said. "Fourth, people are going there with objections on objectives such as doubling farmer income by 2022 and 100 per cent coverage of individual beneficiary oriented schemes (pensions, scholarships and other individual assistance schemes)," Kansal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019