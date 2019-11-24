International Development News
Participants from 14 countries undergoing training in Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing in Hyderabad

As many as 20 participants from 14 partner countries of the Central government's ITEC programme are undergoing training in the field of Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing under a programme being conducted by the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) in Hyderabad.

The 9th international course on Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing for geoscientists is being attended by participants from 14 countries. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 20 participants from 14 partner countries of the Central government's ITEC programme are undergoing training in the field of Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing under a programme being conducted by the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) in Hyderabad. The 9th international course on Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing for Geoscientists, which was inaugurated on November 22, is a programme conducted annually under the Ministry of External Affairs's (MEA) Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The course is aimed at transfer of technology for generating skilled expertise to promote social and economic advancement amongst the developing nations. As a part of this course, the participants will be imparted technical know-how in the field of Remote Sensing and Digital Image Processing so as to efficiently apply these techniques in their respective domains. By way of this, India intends to share the fruits of its socio-economic development and technological achievement with other developing countries.

The programme, which will conclude on December 20, is being attended by participants from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Eswatini, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. Speaking at the inauguration of the course, Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Director General and Head Mission-V of GSITI and Biswajit Gangopadhyay, Deputy Director General at RTD and FTC, GSITI, welcomed the participants and informed that their knowledge sharing experience would be clubbed with the sharing of Indian cultural heritage. The participants were felicitated with welcome kit during the inauguration. (ANI)

