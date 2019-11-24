International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at his residence on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:32 IST
NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at his residence on Sunday. In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. This came after a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month.

Following which Ajit Pawar was expelled as legislative party leader of NCP and Jayant Patil was entrusted with the responsibility. Meanwhile, in Mumbai Congress leader Ashok Chavan also reached the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence to hold a meeting with the senior leader.

Supreme Court today will hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. Nationalist Congress Party late on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

She can't vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

One of the most sought-after presidential endorsements in a key early-voting state is from a woman who cannot vote. As Democrats jockey for support in Nevada, a meeting with Astrid Silva, a 31-year-old immigrant rights activist who has beco...

Not possible that you hijack 'Jantantra' with 'Jugadtantra': Naqvi's dig at Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the formation of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is according to the wishes of people of the state. The Minister also took a veiled dig at the attempt by...

Ajit Pawar returns home, meets supporters

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday and later met his supporters and some party leaders. The 60...

SC commences hearing in Maharashtra govt formation matter

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. A three-judge bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019