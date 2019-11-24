Mild tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A mild earthquake had hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. The tremors of magnitude 3.4 were felt at 1:20 pm, the India Meteorological Department said in the morning.

The earthquake, with a latitude of 30.4 degree North and longitude of 79.73 degree East, had a depth of 10 kilometers. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)