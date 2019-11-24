International Development News
Fisherman mauled to death by tiger in Sunderbans

A fisherman was mauled to death by a tiger at Pirkhali area of the Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district, a forest department official said on Sunday. Fifty-two-year old Anil Mandal was catching crabs and shrimps along with two other fishermen when a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) pounced on Mondal and dragged him away on Saturday noon, the official said.

The two other fishermen, who fled from the spot, later came back to the area along with forest department personnel and recovered the partially eaten body of Mondal. Eyewitnesses said, a passing tourist vessel had warned the fishermen about the movement of three tigers in the area a short while ago but they could not leave the spot with their fishing nets on time.

The forest official said, the department is verifying if the fishermen had valid permits for fishing activities in the area. The Sundarbans with its large mangrove forest is dotted by rivulets and canals.

