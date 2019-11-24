International Development News
Development News Edition

President urges Governors, L-Gs to make Raj Bhavans more interactive, accessible to ordinary people

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday suggested that Governors and Lieutenant Governors should make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to the common people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:15 IST
President urges Governors, L-Gs to make Raj Bhavans more interactive, accessible to ordinary people
President Ram Nath Kovind meeting Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/@rashtrapatibhvn. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday suggested that Governors and Lieutenant Governors should make their Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to the common people. During the 50th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, President Kovind urged them to make conscious efforts to dispel colonial-era public perceptions of inaccessibility to the Raj Bhavans.

"The President also made suggestions to Governors to make their respective Raj Bhavans more interactive and accessible to ordinary people and representatives of different organs of the state," an official release said. It further said: "While referring to gubernatorial post as having the colonial legacy of inaccessibility with common people, he urged Governors to make conscious efforts to connect with people and dispel any such perception of Raj Bhavan being beyond the reach of the people."

President Kovind said that the post of Governor is the most important link in our federal system. Governors have a role in ensuring better coordination between the Centre and the states. The President said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the natural environment including water resources like forest, lake and river.

Vice President M Venkaih Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah also addressed the concluding session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite...

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...

TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state. Telangana St...

Maharashtra: Floor test will make clear with whom are NCP MLAs, says Independent legislator Kore

Independent MLA Vinayak Kore, who has extended support to the BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Sunday and said that the floor test will make clear the stand of Nationalist Congress Party NCP MLAs. We can see that two factio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019