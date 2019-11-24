17-yr-old youth burnt to death in Punjab's Mansa

A 17-year-old youth was burnt to death in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Sunday. Jasprit Singh was allegedly taken to a closed rice mill on Saturday night, where his legs were tied and he was set on fire by pouring some inflammable material, police said.

Accused Jashan Singh, Gurjit Singh and their another accomplice had been booked, said Sub-Inspector Sukhjit Singh. Jashan Singh is the brother of Jasprit's sister-in-law.

Jasprit's elder brother Kulwinder Singh had married his neighbour and Jashan's sister Raju two and a half years ago. Both had been living at Budhlada, about 20 km from the city. Police said the accused were absconding and efforts were being made to nab them.

