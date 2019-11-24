International Development News
Odisha: Husband and three others held for killing wife, two children

Four persons including three members of a family were arrested on Saturday for killing a woman and her two children on October 17.

  ANI
  • |
  Deogarh (Odisha)
  • |
  Updated: 24-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:36 IST
Odisha: Husband and three others held for killing wife, two children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four persons including three members of a family were arrested on Saturday for killing a woman and her two children on October 17. "The prime accused Bikram Pradhan took his wife Nurun Khan and his two children to Baliroi reserve forest on October 17 and used a sharp weapon to slit their throat," Deogarh Superintendents of Police (SP) Rahul Jain told ANI adding that the accused buried them in a pit after killing them.

The other accused have been identified Rupeli Pradhan, his mother, Somnath Pradhan, his father, and Amar Samal, his friend. Meanwhile, Bikram's brother Chinmay Pradhan is absconding. According to the police, their bodies were exhumed from Jhanjari reserve forest near Baliroi village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district on November 8.

Jain said: "Bikram, a resident of Badataila village, was in love with Nurun Khan, who belongs to the Muslim community, and eventually married her. However, some marital discord surfaced between them and with the help of other accused, he hatched a plan to kill his wife and two children." The police said that a team has gone to find Chinmay in Nagpur as he works there.

Investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

