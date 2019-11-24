LG advisor reviews Kashmir's tourism sector

K K Sharma, the advisor to the lieutenant governor, on Sunday directed tourism officers to work for the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes to promote tourism. Addressing the officers during a meeting at Srinagar to review the tourism sector, Sharma said that each of the projects should be reviewed and directed them to spend the available funds diligently so that these do not lapse.

He also reviewed the implementation of schemes to promote tourism across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said. He said the advisor sought detailed information of commencement and completion dates of all these projects, including construction of wayside facilities, facilitation centres, cafeterias, public conveniences for travellers.

Sharma urged the officials to envisage new projects after thoroughly determining their feasibility and viability, the spokesperson said. He said the tourism infrastructure should be physically pleasing and aesthetically gratifying. "Necessary renovations, improvements, or upgradation of infrastructure, wherever required should be done rapidly," the advisor said.

He said efforts were underway to bring Jammu and Kashmir on international tourist pilgrimage map as the region was replete with historical religious sites of immense importance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)