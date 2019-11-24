Man held for pickpocketing in DTC bus

A 23-year-old pickpocketer was held in a DTC bus enroute ISBT Anand Vihar, police said on Sunday. Devi Singh, a resident of Jahangir Puri, stole the wallet of a 60-year-old passenger in the bus, they said.

Police recovered from him the wallet containing Rs 310 and some documents. A case was registered and the accused was handed over to local police, they said, adding that he was previously found to be involved in a criminal case of Arms act.

