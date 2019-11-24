2 men fire at Pune shop counter, loot gold worth Rs 20 lakh

Two men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint and fled with gold worth Rs 15-20 lakh in Kothrud area in Pune on Sunday, said police. The CCTV footage from the shop shows two men barging in, and one of them firing from a gun, said a Kothrud police station official.

"The bullet was fired at the counter, hence no one was injured, though some of the shop's staff were present. In the CCTV footage, we can see the other man forcing staff to hand over gold ornaments. The incident happened at around 4:30pm," he informed. The official said initial probe has estimated that Rs 15-20 lakh worth of gold was robbed, and efforts were on to nab the duo..

