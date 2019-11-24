International Development News
Development News Edition

2 men fire at Pune shop counter, loot gold worth Rs 20 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:28 IST
2 men fire at Pune shop counter, loot gold worth Rs 20 lakh

Two men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint and fled with gold worth Rs 15-20 lakh in Kothrud area in Pune on Sunday, said police. The CCTV footage from the shop shows two men barging in, and one of them firing from a gun, said a Kothrud police station official.

"The bullet was fired at the counter, hence no one was injured, though some of the shop's staff were present. In the CCTV footage, we can see the other man forcing staff to hand over gold ornaments. The incident happened at around 4:30pm," he informed. The official said initial probe has estimated that Rs 15-20 lakh worth of gold was robbed, and efforts were on to nab the duo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defence minister said Sunday, amid regional tensions with Iran. Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated follow...

Federer and Zverev play in front of over 42,000

Roger Federer may not be playing at the new-look Davis Cup in Spain but the 38-year-old was still pulling in the crowds when he met Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match in Mexico City. According to organisers, 42,517 spectators packed in...

Ship Recycling Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow by Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya, according to the business list of Lok Sabha. The proposed bill restricts and prohibits the use or installation...

India to face Croatia in away tie in Qualifiers if they beat Pakistan

The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers in March next year, if they beat Pakistan in the upcoming tie against Pakistan in Nur-Sultan. The draw for the Qualifiers, to be held on March 6 and 7, was made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019