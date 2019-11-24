Tripura: 880 kg marijuana worth Rs 74.8 lakh seized, one apprehended

The intelligence branch of Border Security Force (BSF) in Panisagar here seized 880 kilograms of marijuana, whose market value is estimated to be around Rs 74.8 lakh. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Darmanagar police station, Rajib Sutradhar, the marijuana was kept in 88 packets measuring 10 kilograms each.

The team also seized a 6-wheeler container truck, which was being used for transporting the illegal drug, worth Rs 14,50,000. The driver of the truck, Badal Deb (39) a resident of Khowai district, was also apprehended by the team.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)