Four 'people' carry out 'Operation Kamal' - CBI, ED, Income Tax Dept, police: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that there are four "people" who carry out 'Operation Kamal' including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and police.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 25-11-2019 11:24 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while addressing the media on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that there are four "people" who carry out 'Operation Kamal' including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and police. "There are four people who carry out 'Operation Kamal' which are CBI, ED, Income Tax dept and Police. But it will not yield any result here. If you have the majority then why do you need an 'Operation Kamal'?," said Raut.

Raut further asserted that he has 'full faith' in Supreme Court regarding its decision on Maharashtra's current situation. "People who have supported Ajit Pawar are gradually coming back. The entire operation was carried out in a hotel in Gurgaon. NCP and Shiv Sena leaders went there last night and conducted the 'rescue operation'," Raut added.

"Those MLAs (who were staying in the hotel in Gurgaon) told about the offers made by BJP and how they have been threatened by the BJP," he added. This came after the BJP formed the government on Saturday morning in Maharashtra when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister.

The decision came as a surprise as deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage. Subsequently, a petition was filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor to invite BJP to form the government.

In a special hearing yesterday, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna sought production of relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs. (ANI)

