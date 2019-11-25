International Development News
If Fadnavis doesn't resign, we will certainly defeat govt on floor of House: Nawab Malik

Amid the dramatic twists to political events in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign, otherwise the government will be defeated in the floor of the House.

NCP leader Nawab Malik while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the dramatic twists to political events in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign, otherwise the government will be defeated in the floor of the House. "Devendra Fadnavis must realise that he does not have a majority. He should realise that he has made a mistake. If he doesn't resign, we will certainly defeat the government on the floor of the House," Malik told ANI.

"We have the support of 165 MLAs. 53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has done a mistake, he should resign," he added. Malik further asserted that today the Supreme Court is going to pronounce a verdict about the ongoing Maharashtra political situation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra. "We believe that after analysing all the facts, the Supreme Court will take a suitable decision. We are also sending a letter from NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After that, he will have to understand what the reality is otherwise the matter is already in the Supreme Court. Ultimately the government will be defeated in the floor of the House," said Malik.

Malik further stated that the primary objective of the trio political parties is to remove the government which has been formed by deceiving everyone. "We have to bring a new government in the state with Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP alliance. We haven't decided about the Chief Minister's position and names yet, these things are secondary. Our primary motive is to bring a new government in the state," said Malik.

Earlier today Malik tweeted a few lines of a couplet and said that the party will succeed in their intentions. "Agar falak ko jidd hai bijliyaan girane ki, toh hame bhi jid hai wahi par aashiyan basane ki... We will succeed," tweeted Malik, president of NCP Mumbai unit.

As of now, MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are staying at different hotels in Mumbai whereas the date of floor test in Maharashtra assembly is yet to be announced. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

