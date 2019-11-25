27 people injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) Twenty-seven people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, the police said on Monday.

The private bus fell into the 200-feet deep gorge in Jawali area. More details are awaited, they added.

