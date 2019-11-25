Bus catches fire in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, no injuries reported

A stationary bus caught fire in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Monday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No passenger was present inside the bus when the blaze broke out, the official said.

A call about the fire was received at 1.40 pm after which three fire tenders were pressed into service, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)