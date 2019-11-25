Three dead in hit-and-run accident on state highway in Rajasthan's Churu

Three men died after an unidentified vehicle crashed into them while they were chatting by the roadside on a state highway in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday. The accident happened on Sidhmukh-Bhadra state highway when the three friends had parked their bike and were talking on Sunday night, according to Sidhmukh station house officer Dharam Singh.

An unidentified vehicle hit them and the driver drove away from there. Two of them died on the spot whereas the third friend died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said. The deceased were identified as Jai Bhagwan, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Singh, who were all residents of Chainpura Chota village, he added.

The bodies were handed over to family members on Monday after conducting a post mortem, the SHO said. A case was registered against the unidentified driver and an investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)