International Development News
Development News Edition

7 died, 20 injured in two separate accidents in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Digboihailakandi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:08 IST
7 died, 20 injured in two separate accidents in Assam

Seven persons died and twenty others were injured in two separate road accidents in Assam's Tinsukia and Hailakandi districts on Monday, police said. In the first incident, a passenger van collided head- on with a speeding coal-laden truck at Pawai in Tinsukia, early this morning, they said.

"Four persons including the driver of the van, died on the spot and eight others were injured," a police officer said. The deceased were identified as Bisu Das (driver), Jairam Sah, Jaleswar Giri and Urmila Devi.

The injured were admitted to the Margherita Civil Hospital and later, shifted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, he said. The driver of the truck fled the area after the accident and a search operation has been initiated to apprehend him, police said.

In the second incident, a speeding vehicle carrying 15 passengers turned turtle and skidded off the road at Bhaicherra area in Hailakandi district. "Three persons were killed on the spot," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Habib Ali, Sabul Hussain and Laldobi Mizo. Twelve others were injured and three of them have been admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, police said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the deaths and directed officials of both the district administrations to provide help to the injured, an official spokesperson said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Five arrested for crude oil pilferage in Assam

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering crude oil from ONGC pipelines in Assams Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Dangdhora area under Titabor sub-division of the district, a ...

COLUMN-Oil rally pauses as hedge funds await trade talks: Kemp

Oil prices ran out of momentum last week as hedge fund managers stopped buying and realised some profits following a strong rally since the start of October.Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 29 million barrels in t...

Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan. Pink ball in Adelaide is a pretty similar length to red ball here. You want to g...

MMTC contracts to import 6,090 tonnes onion to boost supply, cut prices

Public sector trading firm MMTC has contracted to import 6,090 tonnes of onion to boost domestic supply and ease prices, according to sources. Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to improve the domestic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019