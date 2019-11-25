International Development News
Development News Edition

Karnataka: More than 600 houses flooded after Hulimavu breaches

Over 600 houses were flooded and properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed on Monday after the Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in its boundary in Bengaluru.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:21 IST
Karnataka: More than 600 houses flooded after Hulimavu breaches
The damage caused after the Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

Over 600 houses were flooded and properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed on Monday after the Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in its boundary in Bengaluru. Speaking to ANI, Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said: "One of the most critical steps that should be taken is to put fencing around all of the Hulimavu lakes. Once we secure the lake, then we can look at the aspect of the development of the lake."

He further stated that citizens should also work with BBMP to help normalise the situation. R Ashok, Revenue Minister of Karnataka, said: "We are trying very hard to nab the culprits responsible for the breach. Meanwhile, more than 600 houses have been flooded, and we have deployed relief facilities for the affected people."

Speaking on the fencing of the lake, he stated that 50% of the fences have already been put up around the lake, and the rest of the fences will be put up soon. On Sunday, the nearby areas of Hulimavu were inundated in water after a lake flowing within the city limits breached the city of Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greenhouse gases accelerate to new peak in 2018, U.N. says

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018, exceeding the average yearly increase of the last decade and reinforcing increasingly damaging weather patterns, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Monday. The U.N....

Nigeria launches first national sex offenders register

Nigeria launched its first national sexual offenders register on Monday, setting up a database of those convicted for sexual violence in a move seen as an important step towards clamping down on abuse. The Sexual Offender Register will cont...

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019