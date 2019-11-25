CONCOR employees union say govt's plans to disinvest in railway PSU will lead to loss of jobs

The employees union of Container Corporation of India Limited on Monday said the government's plans to disinvest in the railway PSU will lead to loss of jobs.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently accorded "in -principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding of 30.8 per cent (out of 54.8 per cent equity presently held by the Government of India) in CONCOR (container corporation of India limited) under the ministry of railways, along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.

