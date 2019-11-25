MP: Man climbs billboard scaffolding, brought down safely

A 25-year-old man on Monday climbed a 100-foot high billboard scaffolding threatening to commit suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the road below with a traffic jam, police said. The incident happened near Shastri Bridge close to the railway station and it took the police over two hours to bring him down to safety, an official said.

"His act caused a traffic jam, as several motorists stopped out of curiosity, or to click mobile phone videos, several of which flooded social media later," he said. The man was later handed over to the railway police, he added.

A railway police official said the man seemed mentally unwell as he was unable to give basic details like his name or address, and his response was incoherent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)