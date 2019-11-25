International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha CM announces Rs 5.3k cr relief for rain-affected farmers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:38 IST
Maha CM announces Rs 5.3k cr relief for rain-affected farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned relief of Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund for farmers who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains. The announcement was made through Fadnavis' Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra in the evening.

Fadnavis had held a meeting with his deputy Ajit Pawar a day earlier to discuss ways to provide additional support to distressed farmers. Cyclone Kyar brought heavy unseasonal rains to the state, destroying crops over an area of 94.53 lakh hectares in 352 talukas of 34 districts.

When the state was under President's Rule, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a relief package on November 16. The compensation stood at Rs 8,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare for up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

On November 2, Fadnavis, as caretaker CM, had declared relief of Rs 10,000 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms

MSCI published the environmental, social and governance ESG ratings of more than 2,800 companies on Monday, giving all asset managers more detail to make their investment decisions. A growing number of investors across the world are factori...

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Cairo, Nov 25 AP Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation...

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 25 AP The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minis...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congress president S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019