International Development News
Development News Edition

Criminal stabbed to death in Akola; six detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:12 IST
Criminal stabbed to death in Akola; six detained

A 47-year-old history sheeter was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon in Amravati in east Maharashtra, minutes after he had appeared in a local court in connection with a case, police said. The incident occurred in Valkat Compound locality when Sheikh Hasan Hussain alias Nanika Hasan was riding a motorcycle to his home while his aide Subhash Khurkheraiyya (60) was riding pillion.

A police official said an autorickshaw blocked the way of the motorcycle. "At least six men got down from the rickshaw, threw chilli powder in the eyes of Sheikh and Khurkheraiyya. Sheikh was stabbed multiple times, resulting into his death while Khurkheraiyya was injured," he said.

Sheikh had a string of cases pending against him including murder, at various police stations. Police have detained six persons in connection with the crime.

Police Inspector Sivaji Batade said the crime was aimed to avenge a 2007 murder..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered b...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief.

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....

Maha govt floor test order on Tuesday:SC, show of strength by Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on Tuesday on holding a crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to ascertain whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed majority, as the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress put up a pub...

Two Kashmiri political leaders released from house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced release of two political leaders, who have been under detention since August 5, besides shifting of two others to their houses from the MLA hostel. Dilawar Mir, who is from PDP, and G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019